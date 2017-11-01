Māori couple relieved after terror attack

A 29-year-old male is now under police surveillance in hospital after eight people were killed and 15 others were injured in a terror attack in Lower Manhattan. Two Kiwi travellers are in the city as it comes to grips with the first terror attack to occur since 9/11.

Kiwi traveller Ruth Marsters told Te Kāea, “It's like crap. There's terrorist activity going on so it sort of brings home the things that go on outside of New Zealand.”

Authorities have detained Sayfullo Saipov, after he allegedly drove his truck onto the bicycle path at Houston St at 3:05pm (local time) mowing down pedestrians before smashing into a nearby school bus.

New York City resident Bill de Blasio says, “Aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them.”

President Trump today reached out on social media to the victims of the atrocity and the city of New York.

Marsters says, “It’s okay we've got our tupuna with us. So we both do, and we carry them with us wherever we go.”

A law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity said witnesses told police the attacker yelled 'God is most great', as he got out of the truck. A sad reality for these two travellers.

Padlie says, “It's on our mind all the time.”

The annual New York City Halloween Parade will go on as planned despite the atrocity. There will be an increased police presence tonight and bolstered police patrols across the city in the coming days and weeks.

“They've probably picked up their presence in Times Square, because it's Halloween.”

The alleged offender, shot in the stomach by an NYPD officer who was at the scene is now in hospital under police supervision.