Māori celebrated in New Year’s Honour's List 2017

Over 200 New Zealanders have been announced today on the New Year’s Honours List 2017. Amongst them feature a number of notable Maōri including St Joseph’s Māori Girl’s College Principal Miss Georgina Kingi, Kapa Haka exponent Tangiwai Ria from the Waihirere Māori Club and Rueben Collier from Māui productions in Rotorua for his services to the Television Industry.

Here is the full list of Māori who have received honours today.

Te Tohu Kairangi - DNZM

Miss Georgina Kingi, QSO, of Hastings. For services to Māori and education.

Te Tohu Āpiha - ONZM

Professor Robert Hans George Jahnke, of Palmerston North. For services to Māori art and education.

Ms Tihi Anne Daisy Nobel, of Hawera. For services to Māori.

Mrs Rerekohu Ahiahi Robertson, of Waipukurau. For services to Māori.

Mrs Gaylene Ann Sciascia, of Porirua. For services to dance.

Te Tohu Huānga - MNZM

Mr Reuben Glenn Collier, of Rotorua. For services to the television industry and Māori.

Mr Darrin Haimona, of Waharoa. For services to Māori and the arts.

Ms Caroline Marjorie Herewini, of Porirua. For services to women.

Mrs Tangiwai Margaret Ria, of Gisborne. For services to Māori performing arts and the community.

Mr John Maurice Takarangi, of Palmerston North. For services to Māori.

Ms Heather Rima Te Wiata, of Auckland. For services to film and television.

Mr Jason Wynyard, of Auckland. For services to the sport of wood chopping.

Te Mētara Whakanui Raronga a te Kuini - QSM

Mrs Alice Katene Doorbar, of Waitara. For services to health and Māori.

Mrs Ngaire Jean Duke, of Dunedin. For services to the community.

Ms Maata McManus, of Hamilton. For services to Māori and health.

Mr Rongokino George Ngatai, of Auckland. For services to Māori and the community.

Mr Arthur Pacey, of Blenheim. For services to rugby and the community.