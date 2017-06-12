Māori Astronomy exhibition double-finalist at NZ Museum Awards

Waikato Museum exhibition "Te Whānau Mārama: The Heavenly Bodies" was a double-finalist at the New Zealand Museum Awards.

Curated by Dr Rangi Matamua, Dr Hemi Whaanga, Dr Ann Hardy and Hohepa Tuahine from the University of Waikato, the exhibition shines the spotlight on Māori astronomy and how it is being revitalised.

Supported by taonga, photographs and kōrero, Te Whānau Mārama opens the door on tuning into the stars and a better understanding of the history and meaning of Matariki.

Dr Rangi Matamua (Tūhoe) is an associate professor at the University of Waikato.

He states, “The right time to look for Matariki is at the end of June or the beginning or middle of July. That's Pipiri according to the Māori calendar. This year, it’s from July 17 to July 20 when the moon is in the Tangaroa phase in the month of Pipiri.”

Matamua maintains that Māori astronomy is not practised as widely as it once was.

“I want this system of knowledge of astronomy to be revitalised in our modern world. We have forgotten how to read the stars. However, the knowledge is still there today.”

The exhibition was a finalist in the Excellence: Taonga Māori and Most Innovative Use of Te Reo Māori categories.

It incorporates Māori legend, tradition, architecture, music and history to convey the spoken and written language within the exhibition.

Although the exhibition was not a winner, Matamua maintains that the overall aim is the dissemination and revival of traditional Māori knowledge.

“The hope is for Māori to return to the environment, to the origin of Māori language and philosophy, governing principals and protocols – everything that came from the environment.”

The Te Whānau Mārama: The Heavenly Bodies exhibition is on at Waikato Museum and runs until 13 July 2018.