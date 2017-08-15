Maniapoto signs Agreement in Principle with Crown

Maniapoto has signed an agreement in principle today with the Crown to settle historical Treaty claims.

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Christopher Finlayson said, “Negotiations began earlier this year and reaching today’s milestone demonstrates the commitment and hard work of Maniapoto.

“Work can now begin on developing a detailed deed of settlement," said Finlayson.

The Agreement in Principle includes a Crown acknowledgement and apology for its breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi, financial and commercial redress of $165 million, and the return of sites of cultural significance.

Maniapoto iwi consists of approximately 35,000 descendants whose traditional lands encompass the King Country from Kāwhia Harbour to the Waipingao Stream in the west and are bordered inland by the ranges of the Pureora Forest Park.

Te Kāea will more on this story later today on Te Reo at 5pm and Māori Television at 6:30pm.

A copy of the Agreement in Principle is available at: www.govt.nz/treaty-settlement-documents/maniapoto.