Mangere community to welcome Joseph Parker home

The Mangere community is holding an event to welcome home the newly crowned WBO Heavyweight Boxing Champ Joseph Parker on Saturday 14 January 10 am at Mangere Town Centre.

Joseph Parker now joins the ranks of world champions, alongside the many other internationally renowned sportspeople like Valerie Adams, David Tua, Jonah Lomu and artists such as Savage, Sol3 MIO and much more who all have distinguished themselves in the world stage and who have strong links to Māngere.

The “Welcome Home Champ” event will recognise Parker's achievements at such a young age.

He, like the many other "world champions" from Māngere, are an inspiration to the extended Mangere community. The event kicks off at 10 am with entertainment from local artists.

Formalities start at 11 am, with a brief blessing by local church ministers.

Speakers will include the local MP Su’a William Sio, Consul General of Samoa, the Chair of the Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board and the man himself, Joseph Parker.

Parker will also be available for signing autographs and photos from 12 to 1 pm.