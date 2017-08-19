Late Archbishop Brown Turei remembered at Coronation

On day two of King Tuheitia's 11th Coronation celebrations tribes from around the country arrived en mass to Tūrangawaewae. Some of Māoridom's leaders who have passed away during the year were remembered, such as Anglican Māori Archbishop William Brown Turei.

Māoridom's leaders who have passed on were remembered on the forecourt of Mahinaarangi.

Te Whānau a Apanui leader Rikirangi Gage spoke of Archbishop Turei who passed away earlier this year.

"He was a spiritual pillar and shepherd who did the work of God which we know included providing spiritual guidance to the King Movement," he said.

"He (Archbishop Turei) led prayer when Te Arikinui was on her final journey on the Waikato River to our sacred burial site," said Kahui Ariki spokesperson Tukoroirangi Morgan.

"He also led prayer during the 10th anniversary Coronation celebrations of King Tuheitia."

Some of the country's top haka groups performed en masse as part of this year's festivities such as Auckland-based Ngā Tumanako who paid tribute to Archbishop William Brown Turei.

"He has left us a legacy of faith, kindness, generosity, compassion, all those traits. So our task now is to uphold that faith in God and to follow the example of the Archbishop." said Bishop Don Tamihere of Te Tairāwhiti,

Other Māori arts exponents who have passed were also remembered such as Te Arawa's Mita Mohi.

"Our champion of Ngāti Rangiwewehi in the art of weaponry from Mokoia Island that was Mita who passed away last year," said Te Waiariki MP, Te Ururoa Flavell.

"We still mourn his passing and also our other Te Arawa loved ones who have passed on."

Politics will be the focus tomorrow, with politicians being welcomed to Tūrangawaewae, including Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson.