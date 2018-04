This year has seen the largest number of Māori athletes compete at any Commonwealth Games event. Over forty Māori athletes will compete in their respective sports.

Rereātea will follow Māori swimmers Laticia-Leigh Transom, Bronagh Ryan and Corey Main, Tainui wrestler Tayla Ford and Māori hockey player, Ngāpuhi's Samantha Harrison.

For some of them, this is their very first Commonwealth Games event. Rereātea will be bringing you the latest on their progress throughout the next two weeks.