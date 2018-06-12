Lakes DHB give rangatahi an insight to health

90 students will be given the opportunity to see the ins and outs of the health industry in today’s Lakes DHB Health Industry Big Day Out.

It will allow the students to discover pathways into the industry and will give them an insight into the many roles in the health sector.

Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) Chief Executive Tim Fowler says, “New Zealand is experiencing a shortage of skilled health workers, and our aim is to work with industry, iwi, employers, and schools to encourage young people to explore the vibrant and varied careers in the sector."

He says young people tend to succeed when they are given opportunities to develop their skills, and he believes the health sector can offer many opportunities both nationally and internationally.

"The success of our young people comes through opportunities to develop their skills and education and learn how these relate to employment. The health sector can be an attractive option for young people as it offers them a wealth of work opportunities in New Zealand and overseas."

The Lakes DHB Health Board has teamed up with Kia Ora Hauora Māori workforce programme in the hope to increase access for Māori to health career options and helping those graduates to get their foot into the health industry.

Lianne Kohere, Pou Manukura Kia Ora Hauora Midland Programme Facilitator, says, “Māori are the highest users of the health system and in order to increase the health and wellbeing of Māori in our community it is vital that we build a strong Māori health workforce."

"The opportunity to showcase the working life of a Māori dental therapist, midwife, social worker and a paramedic while giving students the chance to ask questions about their roles and career pathways is powerful when combined with what they learn in the classroom.”

Industry Big Day Out is a TEC initiative and The Lakes DHB is committed to educating youth about career pathways in the health sector. This event will help educate those students who wish to pursue a career in the health industry.