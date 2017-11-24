Lack of progress for Māori towards Smokefree 2025

Latest smoking statistics show a worrying lack of progress toward Smokefree 2025, especially for Māori.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health show that smoking has only declined by 2.5 percent since 2012.

It will take another 30 years to get smoking rates amoung Māori under 5 percent.

Action for Smokefree 2025 manager Boyd Broughton says despite increased taxes and mandating plain packs progress is not being made.

He's urging the new Health Minister David Clark to take action against deadly tobacco products.