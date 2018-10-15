Kiwi films to feature at Hawaii International Film Festival

Māui's Hook is one of two Kiwi films to feature at Hawaiian International Film Festival next month - Image / Māui's Hook

Two Kiwi films are set to have their international premieres at the 38th Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) in November, namely She Shears and Maui's Hook.

She Shears follows five female sheepshearers and their story of passion, purpose and determination in the world of competitive sheep shearing.

While sheep shearing was traditionally a male-dominated industry, these women have to battle it out against the men in the hope to win the ultimate title - the Golden Shears.

The film had its world premiere at the New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) and was released in cinemas on October 11.

Maui's Hook is a doco-drama by psychologist and director Paora Joseph, it follows Tama, a young man fuelled by drugs, alcohol and violence, who spirals into anger and despair.

As Tama travels the destructive road of no return, he becomes intertwined with five courageous families, each broken by the suicide of a loved one, each in search of healing and forgiveness.

Maui's Hook also had its world premiere at the NZIFF and is currently in release in New Zealand cinemas and on-demand community screenings.



Joseph has also been nominated for HIFF's inaugural Kau Ka Hōkū Award (Emerging Filmmaker Award).

In addition, Heperi Mita, director of Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen, will be awarded the 2018 Pacific Islanders in Communication Trailblazer Award. Taika Waititi was the winner of this award last year.

The award ceremony will be held in the ballroom of Honolulu's Halekulani Hotel on November 16.