Kiriona appointed as Te Mātāwai Māori TV Board rep

By Kawekōrero Reporters

Te Mātāwai has appointed Māori language advocate Kingi Kiriona as its first Māori Television Service Board representative. The network welcomes Kiriona's appointment, a kapa haka exponent who publicly expressed his criticism of the station through a haka item at Te Matatini 2015.

