Kiriona appointed as Te Mātāwai Māori TV Board rep

Te Mātāwai has appointed Māori language advocate Kingi Kiriona as its first Māori Television Service Board representative. The network welcomes Kiriona's appointment, a kapa haka exponent who publicly expressed his criticism of the station through a haka item at Te Matatini 2015.
Kawekōrero, Series 3 Episode 23
Kawekōrero, Series 3 Episode 22
Kawekōrero, Series 3 Episode 21
Kawekōrero, Series 3 Episode 20
KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 19
Kawekōrero, Series 3 Episode 18
Sixty-five thousand people have now signed a petition calling for Sir Bob Jones' knighthood to be removed we speak with Renae Maihi who gathered names for the petition. Karleen Everitt Chairperson of the Economic Development Agency for Northland joins us to discuss the $17 million that will be administered by the government to help grow and develop Te Taitokerau.
Kawekōrero, Series 3 Episode 17
Kawekōrero, Series 3 Episode 16
KaweKōrero, Series 3 Episode 15
Tonight, Aroha Awarau, Associate Producer of Native Affairs talks about his exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Our sports commentator Jamie Wall, speaks about this weekends action. Lastly, we take a look at what's trending on Instagram, twitter, and Facebook.
