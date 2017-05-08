Jay-Jay Wilson wins big at Shuriken MMA event

MMA fighter Jay-Jay Wilson has won big at the Shuriken MMA event on the weekend. The 19-year-old took the fight on short notice and cut 7kg to eventually win the fight in round three.

Adding another belt to add to the one he won in 2015.



Jay-Jay only took the fight on four days' notice. The featherweight champion was due to make his professional debut, but a pull-out from his opponent meant plans had changed.

Partner and blue belt Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighter, Ocean Mete is extremely proud of Jay-Jay.

With the championships later this year, the win comes at a good time. Jay-Jay is planning to travel to America in less than two weeks for a two week-long training camp.

Jay-Jay hopes to make his professional debut in America toward the end of this year.