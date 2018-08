In the past hour, former politician Tariana Turia was officially made a Dame at Putiki Marae in Whanganui.

Turia had the honour bestowed upon her by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, whilst surrounded by her family. Turia was, in fact, made a Dame in the 2015 New Year Honours, but had never been formally invested.

Reporter Tema Hemi will have more on this later on Te Kāea.