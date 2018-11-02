Iwi Chairs Forum and govt talk iwi-Crown relations

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Party are Dunedin for the party’s annual conference which gets underway this evening.

The conference coincides with the coalition government's first anniversary and will provide a chance for the party to reflect on the past year and further plan for the next two in power.

The PM landed in Dunedin this morning and joined Māori Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis, Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little at the Iwi Chairs Forum.

The gathering of iwi leaders started Wednesday and media are not permitted access.

Key topics under discussion range from economic to social priorities, and include iwi Crown relations, climate change, freshwater management and ownership and Whānau Ora.

Ngāi Tahu is hosting the hui and Ngai Tahu Chair Lisa Tumahai says the leaders are working to develop a Treaty partnership framework to discuss with the Crown.

The Iwi Chairs Forum ends Friday afternoon and Labour’s Annual Conference opens Friday evening and ends Sunday.