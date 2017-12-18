Holiday parks still taking summer bookings

New Zealand’s holiday parks are more popular than ever but holidaymakers should still be able to find room in all but the most popular destinations.

Holiday parks hosted a record 545,000 guest nights in October, up 77,000 (16.4%) on the same month in 2016.

“This was a bigger increase for October than for hotels, motels or backpackers. Holiday parks have a growing appeal to a wide range of travellers – families, grey nomads and young road trippers,” Holiday Parks New Zealand Chief Executive Fergus Brown says.

HPNZ has 300 member parks around New Zealand.

“The great weather we have been experiencing around the country offers perfect conditions for a New Zealand summer holiday. A few holiday parks are already booked out over the peak Christmas/New Year period but most have plenty of room to welcome more visitors,” Mr Brown says.

The growth in guest nights is partly due to the increase in the range of accommodation and facilities available at holiday parks, which gives visitors plenty of options.