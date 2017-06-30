Historic Equal Pay Settlement comes into effect midnight

From midnight, tonight (1 July) a historic Equal Pay Settlement will come in to effect. The celebrations will begin in earnest as the reality of their big pay rise sinks in for 55,000 care and support workers in aged care, disability services and home support.

The Equal Pay Settlement has resulted in one of the biggest increases in pay for any group of workers in New Zealand history.

Kristine Bartlett, who took the Equal Pay case which resulted in this Settlement, says many of her co-workers are overjoyed, while for others the reality has yet to sink in.

She says, “There will be so many happy people. When they finally get the first two weeks of their new pay, they’ll see the difference it makes and can actually do a little bit of celebrating.

“They’ll be looking at their pay slips and trying to believe that after all these years they’ve finally been rewarded for the hard work they do, and they deserve this so, so much. I’m so happy for them and I’m so happy the union stepped up and made this happen.

“We’re very pleased that this fantastic deal worth $2.06 billion is going to deliver this pay increase for these 55,000 workers,” says E tū Assistant National Secretary, John Ryall.

Prime Minister Bill English says, “Record spending in the health sector will have far-reaching effects and will make real changes to the lives of New Zealanders – including the large number of mostly-female workers who will now earn a fair wage.”

Meanwhile, Ryall says work continues to win the same deal for community disability support workers, funded by the Ministry of Social Development, and “we are fast reaching a settlement on that”, says Ryall.

Mental health support workers aren’t covered either with a pay equity claim lodged on their behalf with the Employment Relations Authority earlier this month.

Ryall says, “These were two groups which were left out initially but they need to be included.”