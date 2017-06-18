He whakaari hou e wero ana i ngā āhuatanga o te ao whakaari

He whakaari ōpaki hou e whakakōrero ana i ētahi hītori pono e pā ana ki te taenga mai o Ngai Tauiwi ki Aotearoa, e wero ana hoki i ngā āhuatanga o te ao whakaari.

He pakiwaitara e whakapapa ana ki ngā kōrero pono o Aotearoa.

E ai ki te kaitohutohu a Julie Nolan, "The play is called Kororāreka: The Ballad of Maggie Flynn, it's the story of an Irish woman who arrives in New Zealand in 1820. She leaves London a convict and she arrives the captain of a whaling ship and then we travel with her through the next 25 years of her life where she gets captured as a mōkai she falls in love with a chief she builds up this great life for herself and then she is "rescued" and all is taken from her and in her final moments she's the madam of the duke of Malborough Hotel up in Kororāreka in Russell and yeah it's the story of her life."

Tokorima ngā kaiwhakaari, he wahine katoa. Me te aha, tekau mā ono ngā kiripuaki ka whakatinanahia e rātau.

Hei tā Julie Nolan,"So I thought this brings a new dimension to the wrok it makes it fresh and different and it says something about a woman's story in history because quite often their buried or their actually told by men so it's a chance for women to own the story telling."

He kaiwhakaari a Awhina Ashby (Ngā Puhi). Hei tāna, "he pakiwaitara e pā ana ki tētahi wahine, he ahua rerekē tā te wahine ki te tāne. He pai ki te kite i ngā wahine toa e rima e tū ana ki te mahi i tēnei whakaari."

Kei te whakahoki a Julie Nolan i te whakaari ki tōna takenga.

Hei tāna, "often the big cities get all the shows and the big shows and the regions really miss out so I think often people are just really hungry to see art and to see different things so we're really excited to be heading up North."

Ko tā Awhina Ashby, "kia rongo te katoa i ngā pakiwaitara nō te kāenga mai i ōku tūpuna."

A kō ake nei kawea te whakaari nei ki Kororāreka, ki Kerikeri kātahi ki Whāngarei.