As the countdown to Te Matatini 2017 begins, Te Kāea speaks to a rising star in the world of performing arts. Dixie Yates-Francis is a student of Rotorua Girls High School, a performer for current champions of the National Secondary School Kapa Haka Competition, Raukura and aspires to follow the footsteps of her stalwart Ngāti Rangiwewehi performers, grandmother Dixie and mother Mercia Yates.