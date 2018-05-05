According to Civil Defence and reports, all residents in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions, home to about 1700 people, were ordered to evacuate after public works officials reported steam and lava burbling up from cracks in the road.
Hawai'i on high alert
According to Civil Defence and reports, all residents in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions, home to about 1700 people, were ordered to evacuate after public works officials reported steam and lava burbling up from cracks in the road.