Hawai'i community fund to help volcano recovery

The Hawai’i Community Foundation (HCF) has established the Hawai’i Island Volcano Recovery Fund to assist with recovery efforts in support of the communities affected by the Kilauea volcanic eruption.

The fund will provide grants to local organizations who are bringing relief to communities that have been impacted by the natural disaster.

“All of the generous donations we have received are helping to provide immediate assistance to those impacted by the volcano eruption,” says Micah Kane, president and CEO of HCF, “We know that community needs will evolve, and it may take years for thse affected to completely recover.”

Grants from the fund are categorised based on three priority areas, including immediate support for urgent needs for those displaced, support for some level of normalcy, and longer term recovery support for those communities affected by the eruptions.

Thousands on Hawai’i Island are without their homes and are struggling as the Kilauea volcano continues to erupt and lava destroys entire communities.

The eruption began on May 3 and has since destroyed hundreds of structures and claimed many acres of arable land.