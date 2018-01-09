Have your say on Northland transport

Members of the public interested in having an input on the blueprint for transport spending across Northland over the next three years can attend one of a series of ‘Have Your Say’ events around the region next week from the 15th to 17th of January.

Northland’s Regional Land Transport Plan is undergoing a legally required review and public comment is being sought until the end of the month.

The plan details roading projects proposed by Northland’s three district councils in addition to state highway projects put forward by the NZ Transport Agency and strategic projects dealt with by the Northland Regional Council.

Regional councillor John Bain, who chairs the Northland Regional Transport Committee, says the review has identified two new major projects for inclusion in the revised plan. These are the revitalisation of the Twin Coast Discovery Route and improvements to State Highway 1 between Te Hana and Whangarei.

Councillor Bain says an extended six-week public submission period (to allow extra time given the Christmas/New Year break) began late last year and runs until the end of January.

“As part of this, instead of traditional public hearings, there will be a series of ‘Have Your Say’ events around the region shortly and we urge as many people as possible to attend one or more of these.”

The ‘Have Your Say’ events will be held at:

• Whangarei; Monday, 15 January, 9am –11am, Northland Regional Council Chambers

• Dargaville; Monday, 15 January, 2pm– 4pm, Dargaville Town Hall

• Opononi; Tuesday, 16 January, 10am – noon, Opononi Hall

• Kaikohe; Tuesday, 16 January, 2.30pm – 4.30pm, Far North District Council Chambers

• Kaitaia; Wednesday, 17 January, 10am – noon, Te Ahu Centre

• Kerikeri; Wednesday, 17 January, 3pm – 5pm, Kingston House

To find out more and have your say, go to www.nrc.govt.nz/transportplan