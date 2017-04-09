Hastings Police call for assistance after serious assault in Camberley

A young man has been admitted to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition following an incident at an address on Huia Street, Camberley, Hastings at approximately 4:15 am this morning.

The 17-year-old victim had been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with an unknown male.

Hastings Police have commenced an investigation into the incident and are asking for assistance from anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding the assault.

People with information can contact Hawke’s Bay Police on 06 8730 519 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.