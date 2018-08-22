Govt to implement changes in criminal rehabilitation

The government is looking to implement changes to rehabilitation and transitions within the justice system within the next year two years.

This comes following the conclusion of the Justice Summit in Porirua.

The government says there will be more investment and changes in rehabilitation and transitions.

Justice Minister Andrew Little says, "The summit is the start of the process of getting the conversation going. We've had many years of just talking about locking more people up and we don’t have a talk about what happens after that.”

The government hopes to increase the housing supply, including 7 places for people on bail, 31 places for those on home detention and 47 places for people on parole, by next year.

11 community rehabilitation centres will also be set up for women and 34 iwi navigators will also provide more support for Māori.

There will also be an expansion of services to help prisoners get back into work.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says, "There's going to be more ideas that people from this summit are going to bring up and we're also asking people to add their feedback into that and make recommendations, but that's ten things Corrections have said we can look to improve on."

700 people, including academics, frontline workers, former prisoners, victims and advocates came together this week to discuss improvements to the system.

The government is expecting more changes once the justice advisory board report back next year.