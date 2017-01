As we welcome in 2017 New Zealand's Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy reflects on the successes, transitions and those we lost in 2016.

Following the Kaikoura earthquakes, her message urges fellow Kiwis to be prepared as the world around us could change in a mere second.

"Take time for yourselves and take time for the people precious to you, all the best for 2017," says Dame Patsy Reddy.