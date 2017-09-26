FUTURE cancels Auckland concert

American music superstar FUTURE has cancelled his Auckland show which was due to take place at Spark Arena on the 28th of September.

According to Live Nation a very close friend of the music sensation has passed away and FUTURE has returned to the USA to attend the funeral.

FUTURE announced he would travel to New Zealand as part of The Nobody Safe Tour earlier this year.

His ‘Listen Out’ festival tour dates in Australia have also been cancelled.

Live Nation says ticket holders will be entitled to a full refund and if tickets were booked online or over the phone it will be refunded automatically.

FUTURE is best known for hits like "Supper Trapper" and "Mask Off."