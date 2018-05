Long-time Māori Television employee, Dan Whineray, was farewelled today.

Dan of Te Rarawa and Ngāpuhi descent was an editor at Māori Television for many years, then worked as a camera operator for the news and current affairs department.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2006, after working on the Waitangi broadcast that same year.

Today, he is laid to rest. He is survived by his son, Tana, his partner Yoshie Mori and their daughter Kaia, and his wider family.