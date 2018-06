Former Māori broadcaster Wiparata Ngātoko has passed away after a short battle with cancer.

The 37-year-old was one of the pioneers of the youth show MAI Time, and a presenter at Te Reo Irirangi o Tauranga Moana.

From Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngātoko was a tutor of Ngāti Ranginui kapa haka and was also a teacher at Tauranga Boys' College.

He is currently lying in state at Huria Marae.

Ngātoko is survived by his wife Natalie, and their four children.