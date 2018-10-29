In the footsteps of the Māori Battalion - Italy Part One

He haerenga e kore rawa e warewaretia - a history lesson that will not be forgotten.

Earlier this month, fourteen students from Te Kura Mana Māori o Whangaparāoa made their way to the ancient sites of Italy on the historical and cultural journey of a lifetime.

For many, it was their first time on an aeroplane.

Making the trip even more special is the fact all ākonga are mokopuna of Te Whānau a Apanui soldiers who fought in Italy during World War II.

Native Affairs was invited along to capture the moments the students and their whānau retrace the footsteps of their ancestors.