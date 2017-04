Flooding caused extensive damage to Pekatahi Bridge project

Crews are currently inspecting and assessing damage to the Pekatahi Bridge project on State Highway 2 after the severe weather event in the Whakatane district last week.

The one-way bridge between Awakeri and Taneatua, was closed to traffic in early February to allow contractors to replace the deteriorating timber deck and remove the existing railway tracks.

The structure of the bridge appears to be unaffected, but the area where the wooden deck panels were being assembled was inundated by this record flood and a portion of the wooden deck was washed away.

Transport Agency Bay of Plenty Highway Manager Niclas Johansson says the workers have only just been able to reach the site and have found the damage is significant.

“The investigation is still underway but we know so far the severe weather event has resulted in floodwaters sweeping away 40 percent of the decking timber that was about to be laid and the temporary scaffolding has been damaged beyond repair.

The workers are currently using a crane to remove debris banked up around the bridge and they are also preparing for even more rain which is expected to hit from tomorrow.”

The project was expected to finish in early May but the bridge opening will be delayed while new decking is ordered and the replacement work is carried out.

At this stage they can’t give an exact opening time but they expect the community and businesses might not be able to get back on this bridge again for some time.

Johansson says, “Once we know the extent of the damage we will have a better idea of when it might open.”