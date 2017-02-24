Exploring the Te Matatini catwalk

For some supporters, wearing their colours on their sleeve isn't only important, it's the height of fashion. The Online news team hit the crowds today and discovered the Te Matatini catwalk.

Competition is just as fierce off stage as it is on stage, with rōpū and supporters going the extra mile with their Te Matatini fashion to stand out from the crowd, represent their rōpū and show their support.

Team regalia is no longer restricted to just t-shirts and hoodies. Rōpū accessorise with matching harakeke pōtae, scarfs, and earrings.

Some have taken a different approach, choosing to wear bright, elaborate, well-thought-out outfits with the aim of standing out in the audience.

There is no age barrier when it comes to the eye-catching fashion. Kaumātua dazzled with their effortless getup, many adorned with vibrant scarfs in their favourite group colours.

For those planning their outfits and team regalia for the next Te Matatini, there is no shortage of inspiration and competition here.