Elderly tourists injured in Tongariro bus crash.

Police have confirmed a number of tourists have been transported to hospital following a bus crash in Tongariro Forest park this morning.

The tourist bus carrying 14 passengers and the driver became partially submerged after leaving the road and crashing down a bank into a creek at the intersection of SH47 and SH48.

The tourists from the United States and the United Kingdom are believed to be in their 60s.

A woman was trapped in the bus and was later freed by emergency services.

St John District Operations Manager Steve Yanko says, two passengers with moderate to serious injuries were flown from the scene by helicopter to Rotorua and Hamilton Hospitals.

A further eight passengers with less severe injuries were transported to Taupo Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.