Coromandel roads reopening after flood

The NZ Transport Agency says only two road closures remain in the Coromandel region and crews are still out in force clearing debris and preparing for more heavy rain.

Road crews dealt with around 30 incidents on the state highways in the Coromandel yesterday, ranging from major slips that brought down power lines to minor flooding.

The Transport Agency’s Regional Performance Manager, Karen Boyt says, “The slips that came down with the heavy rain near Whangamata and Whiritoa are being cleared as quickly as possible.

We know that there is more heavy rain forecast to fall on the Coromandel for Friday and over the weekend so we will have our crews in a state of readiness should more slips and flooding occur.”

For the latest state highway updates, go to the following website: http://www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/3

Current closures:

State Highway 25 at Whangamata is closed because of a number of large slips. One lane is open for emergency access only because of safety concerns. It is estimated the road will be open at 5pm this evening.

State Highway 25 at Whiritoa is closed because of a number of large slips. It is estimated the road will be open at 5pm this evening.