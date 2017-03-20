Conference aims to increase support for children of prisoners

The International Coalition for the Children of Incarcerated Parents (INCCIP) will launch its first international conference in Rotorua today.

The conference kicks off this afternoon with a pōwhiri at 1pm and four keynote speakers will present views and challenges about supporting the over 20,000 children of prisoners who currently have a parent in one of the 18 adult prisons around New Zealand.

The event aims to provide a platform to learn about the range of issues children of prisoners face globally. Members of the coalition and guest speakers will present at the event which will run over the next few days.

Approximately 160 delegates will attend from 19 countries representing universities, research networks, organisations that work with families and children of prisoners and advocacy groups.

The keynote speaker at the event will be 12 year-old Madison Strempek, a published author who wrote a book detailing her experience after her father was sent to prison in 2015.

Strempek has written a letter and received a response from the President of the United States, Barack Obama, spoke at the White House Convening on Women in the Criminal Justice System and introduced Attorney General, Loretta Lynch.