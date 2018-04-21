Community building through functional fitness

Nearly 100 competitors from Auckland and Wellington turned up to Discipline Performance Gym in East Tāmaki to take part in the "D7 Games".

Owners Deach and Lisa Faafou say it's about building community and enabling people from all backgrounds and disciplines.

Bringing people together to compete, socialise and build a community based on health and functional fitness.

Lisa Faafou says, “For Deach and I our foundation is always to bring people together so it was to bring people together as a community and to be able to show what Discipline Performance is all about.”

Discipline Performance member and event competitor, Te Arahi August trains twice a day. He says it gives him respite.

“I'm a social worker by profession so it's quite heavy on the heart, heavy on the mind so this is my release to let it out and look after myself. If I expect to do a good job in my field I need to make sure I'm looking after this.”

The "D7 Games" is a competition made up of a broad range of Discipline Performance Gym exercises in 7 minute sets which are called "D7".. Lisa and Deach Faafou set up the event to bring together those who are passionate about improving their health.

“To give people the opportunity to use their functional strength and conditioning training and be able to show it off, there's so many CrossFit gyms out there, there are so many competitions in that but there's nothing really in functional training so we wanted to be able to give that to people,” says Lisa.

August says, “Just the community that they've set up, I just feel like I belong there I've made some awesome mates and I'm welcomed there with open arms so it's awesome.”

Lisa Faafou says the movement is gaining momentum and has great potential.

“Bigger and better, I mean this is only the beginning of what's to come and you have to start from small beginnings so it's only going to grow from here.”

The hosts will look to make it an annual event.