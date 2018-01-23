Commissioner appointed to run Hato Petera

The school board of Hato Petera College in Auckland has been dissolved, and a commissioner appointed to run the embattled Māori co-ed boarding school.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins has requested for a Commissioner to be appointed to take over the governance of Auckland-based Hato Petera College.

He says, “Hato Petera has a proud history, but is facing significant challenges. Relationships within the Hato Petera community continue to be fractured and this intervention is needed so a fitting plan can be developed for the future of the College.”

A Limited Statutory Manager was appointed to the college just under a year ago to support its governance.

The new Commissioner will take over the governance role from the Board which will involve discussions with the Ministry of Education, Proprietor and community college regarding the future of the school.

The Minister specified that the “Education Review Office has indicated continuing concern about the performance and future viability of the College and has said that it is not confident that the College is able to offer a quality sustainable education for its students.”

He also says the Proprietor of the College supports the idea of a Commissioner, however, no decisions have been made about the future of the College, but its ongoing viability is a matter of discussion.