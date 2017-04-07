Colourful final tribute by Taniwharau for beloved leader

Hundreds gathered at Waahi Paa for the burial service of Māori royal Kiritokia ete Tomairangi Paki who was laid to rest on the ancestral Taupiri mountain today. Former members of Paki's haka group, Taniwharau, say her legacy of performing arts will live on for generations to come.

A medley of Māori song, haka and hula resounded in a send-off befitting a princess.

Former Taniwharau members, young and old, wore performance and travel uniforms worn by the group from the 70's to 2000.

Original Taniwharau member, Tutata Matatahi says, “I think back to her mother Te Arikinui Te Atairangi Kaahu who made it all possible for us to travel to the other side of the world.”

Former Taniwharau member, Moanaroa Matahi says, “Since 2012 we have one of our girls who was under the tutorship of aunty Tomai that is taking our kids now. They're the grandkids of Ngā Keikio Kainga, which means the children of the land.”

On Monday 63-year-old Paki passed away at Auckland’s Middlemore hospital. In a rare address, her younger brother gave a candid eulogy.

Maharaia Paki, (brother) says, “Back in the day Tomai's supposed to be having ballet lessons over in town somewhere. I think the old lady would give her a shilling and instead she'd get her an ice-cream or go to the pictures.

Paki was a patron of He Kura Te Tangata Pakeke Kapahaka. The Waikato-Tainui pakeke group is now tutored by her son Turongo Hanaiali'i-Paki and his wife Lucy.

Former Taniwharau member, Kirimāku Kihi says, “Her contribution and tutelage to Taniwharau will always be remembered from the 70's to now.”

Paki is also survived by her daughter Mara Paki and five grandchildren.