Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki's Lisa Carrington has added yet another gold medal to her basket at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Germany.

Carrington and Aimee Fisher took out the K2 200m race.

They both joined the K4 500m crew alongside Caitlyn Ryan and Rebecca Cole, and won gold.

This is Carrington's third gold medal at this World Cup event. She will now return home before preparing for the world championship.