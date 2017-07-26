Businesses and tamariki team up to feed homeless

In the spirit of Matariki, the Māori New Year, Te Puni Kōkiri have partnered up with local communities and Newton Central School to provide food and entertainment for those in need. Doors were opened at Lifewise Merge Café on Karangahape road to feed the homeless.

Te Puni Kōkiri Senior Advisor Eruera Morgan says, “To feed those sleeping on the streets today with Māori food for physical comfort and spiritual relief.”

Morgan says that 1 in 5 Māori are homeless and that more than 250 Māori in Auckland are sleeping rough each night.

“Sharing food and life for the wellness of people to maintain the principles held by our ancestors lest they be forgotten.”

This is the second year for the event where local businesses, community groups and Newton Central School have come together in the spirit of Matariki, to provide food and respite for homeless humans feeling the bite of winter.

“Connecting with love for one another is one of the main things that will come out of this feast of ours.”

Over 200 people attended today's event. Organisers hope the occasion will also create more awareness around the theme of Matariki.