Auckland Libraries preserve 200 year old Māori drawings

Auckland Libraries are working on preserving five ink drawings created by Māori ancestors dating back 200 years. The artwork will be displayed from September in the Royal Academy of Art's Oceania exhibition in London.

The drawings of Māori wakawere were originally sketched by Tuai a member of the Ngāre Raumati tribe from Pāroa, while he was in England.

The drawings were later brought to New Zealand by William Greenwood when he immigrated in 1840 and were donated to Auckland Libraries by his descendants.

Auckland Libraries' preservation manager David Ashman says, "It's been a fascinating project. The drawings are such rare pieces of history and an early exchange of culture. It's been challenging but incredible."

The drawings will be flown to London in September after a blessing from the Ngāire Raumati iwi.