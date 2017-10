The Auckland Anglican Māori Club is celebrating their 50th birthday this weekend. The group, founded by Sir Kingi Matutaera Ihaka in the 60s, is renowned for their sweet choir-singing flair.

The Anglies were also one of the first teams to perform at the Polynesian Festival, better known today as Te Matatini. Formalities begin at Te Karaiti Te Pou Herenga Waka Marae in Māngere tomorrow and will finish at The Holy Sepulchre on Sunday.