Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Alien Weaponry signs three-year management contract with Das Maschine

By Online News - Rereātea

NZ thrash metal band Alien Weaponry have just signed a three-year management contract with Berlin-based music agency Das Maschine to represent them in Europe and other parts of the world.

Das Maschine has two decades of music management and a wealth of contacts and expertise behind them.

The agency is ideally placed to elevate Alien Weaponry onto the international stage.

Alien Weaponry is currently in the middle of a NZ tour to promote their third single, Rū Ana Te Whenua.

The European festival dates will be announced on the band's Facebook page.

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

