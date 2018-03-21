World’s largest online jobs programme to help rangatahi

Vodafone has launched the world's largest online jobs programme in 18 countries including New Zealand, to provide career guidance and access to training in the digital economy.

The What Will You Be programme offers help to 10 million young people around the world and in Aotearoa.

It comes following a survey of 6000 young adults aged between 18 and 24 who said they felt inadequate to participate in the digital economy, despite being the first generation to be born digital.

Almost half of young New Zealanders surveyed said the hardest challenge is finding a well-paid permanent job and almost a third surveyed think most jobs will be replaced by machines in the next 50 years.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent say they haven't had adequate careers advice, with much of the guidance focussed on traditional jobs, rather than the opportunities evolving in the digital world.

Vodafone New Zealand Human Resources Director Antony Welton says more had to be done so over the last year, Vodafone has worked with specialist psychologists, careers advisers and training providers to develop a smartphone-based service, the Future Jobs Finder. (include website in link www.vodafone.co.nz/futurejobsfinder )

"It consists of quick psychometric tests to identify aptitudes and interests, then maps these to the most appropriate job category in the digital economy. There's also access to online digital skills training providers, with many of these courses available for free," Welton says.

Users also receive a summary of skills and interests that can be used on their curriculum vitae or in a job application, and a link to the jobs available now, in the field they've chosen.

"We hope this fills in the missing pieces in the puzzle for young Kiwis,” says Welton.