Whanaungatanga is the next step for reo revitalisation in Tauranga

In order for the language to live, we must come together as regions. Tauranga Moana te reo Māori advocate, Ngareta Timutimu says it the way forward.

The language spoken, the language sung, the language to be that of Tauranga Moana. That is the goal and Iwi and kainga have been working together to achieve just that.

Timutimu says, "Because they stand as one I believe they will succeed not only in te reo but in indigenous knowledge and Māori-focussed programmes."

Wharekura principal Heywood Kuka says, "We are trying to develop children so that they are not only prepared to speak or to call but they also know what to o at the back."

They are taking a whānau approach, ensuring no one gets left out, kaumātua club, breakfast club and classes in Matapihi. For kāinga like Matapihi in Tauranga, Timutimu says working together is imperative.