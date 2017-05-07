Traditional practices best model for raising healthy pēpi:Dame Tawhiwhirangi

Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi says traditional Māori child rearing practices should be revisited as a model for raising healthy babies. For the first time, 21 of the country's Dames banded together to raise awareness about strategies to prevent major 21st century health problems.

The founder of the Kōhanga Reo movement, Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi says it takes a village to raise a child.

Dame Iritana Tawhiwhirangi says, "From a Māori perspective we think about the wider whānau community, that's the Māori world. The responsibility of the child is not solely the parents but also the grandparents and extended family.

Dame Roseanne Meo, who was honoured for services to business in 2012, says quality whānau time is the heart of healthy living.

Dame Meo says, "It's still critical that our families come together as close units with those generations around and that we slow down enough to think about what happens in the home and a lot of that is to do with food and lifestyle, awareness of drugs, awareness of violence."

Tawhiwhirangi and Meo along with 19 other Dames from around the country were invited to a dinner by Auckland University's Liggins Institute, who turns research discoveries into strategies to address health problems, such as obesity and diabetes.

Liggins Institute Director, Professor Bloomfield says, "The Liggins Institute is all about mothers and babies and it seemed quite appropriate that if we could have of some of New Zealand's most influential and successful and remarkable women as part of that launch of our campaign."

Tawhiwhirangi and Meo say health issues have arisen with the changing times.

Dame Tawhiwhirangi says, "When we were growing up it was the responsibility of the subtribe to instruct and teach parents. If we don't intervene early in the care of the children, of the family when they give birth, rather than waiting until problems occur and we run around searching for solutions."

Dame Rosanne Meo says, "I think because of the lifestyles that people live, increased urbanisation, people are rushing too much, too much demands on not preparing food in the home, not enough sitting down at the dinning room table together.