Topics: Education, Rereātea - Midday News

Third of school buildings fail hygiene standards

By Online News - Rereātea

A third of school buildings don't meet optimum standards for health and hygiene and a similar number fall short of Education Ministry standards for lighting, temperature and acoustics, a government Cabinet paper shows.

The paper says an initial survey found about 700 schools needed to do more work on their buildings than they could afford to do over the next five years, and the government was considering forcing schools to carry out essential maintenance to ensure buildings did not fall into disrepair.
 

Related stories: Education, Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community