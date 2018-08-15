Teachers set to strike, first time in 24 years

29,000 primary teachers and principals around the country are set to strike today to send a message to the Government that the current offer from the Ministry of Education will not fix the teaching crisis.

NZEI Te Riu Roa lead principal negotiator Louise Green says, "There needs to be a better investment in education so every child can reach their potential and we have enough teachers for every class."

Principals and teachers have asked for more time to teach and lead, more support for students with additional learning needs and a pay rise to stop the growth of teacher shortages.

However, roughly 86% of teachers are being offered a pay rise between 2.2-2.6% a year, for three years, and 12 minutes extra per week to work with children individually.

Teachers and principals had proposed a 16% pay rise over two years to address recruitment and retention issues that had grown while National was in government.

The request to fund a Special Education Needs Coordinator (SENCO) in every school to assist children with additional learning needs was also ignored.

Today’s strike will be the first strike by educators in 24 years.