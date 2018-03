Schools in Aotearoa are feeling the bite of a nationwide teacher shortage, with over 600 primary and secondary school teachers jobs being advertised.

In 2011, 5635 new teachers completed their qualifications across all teaching sectors.

However, that number dropped by more than 2000 five years later.

Last year, a Labour-led package to address the teacher shortage was announced.

PPTA president Jack Boye says it will take a lot more than the package to remedy the problem.