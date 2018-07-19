Te Ururoa Flavell appointed CEO of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Te Ururoa Flavell has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa chair Vanessa Eparaima says she is pleased to see Flavell appointed to the CEO position as he has a strong track record for his leadership and dedication to Māori, particularly in education.

“Te Ururoa has a strong background in Māori education as a leader in Māori language revitalisation and in leading Māori development. He is widely respected across Māoridom and the political spectrum and has knowledge of government from his time as a Minister as well as extensive networks in Wellington and across communities throughout Aotearoa."

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa is the country's second largest tertiary education provider, providing training and education to almost 32,000 tauira last year and employing more than 1700 staff throughout Aotearoa.

Flavell says he is pleased with his time he spent serving his people in the big house however that time has now come to an end and is looking forward to continuing his work for Māori in a different light.

"I am proud that I was able to serve our people in Parliament and of the achievements that were made for Māori. I am passionate about Māori development and Māori success. My time as a politician has come to an end and will help me in my new role. My passion for Māori and for Māori success will continue at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.”

He commends the wānanga for all the achievements they have accomplished over the years and excited to be a part of an organisation who has Māori education at its best interest.

“Te Wānanga o Aotearoa has done a wonderful job in providing access into tertiary education for many people over the years and I am excited to be given the opportunity to advance the aspirations Te Wānanga o Aotearoa has for communities around Te Reo revitalisation, Māori education, and access to quality, affordable tertiary education."

"The challenge is to take Te Wānanga o Aotearoa to the next level, to refine and enhance all that we do," says Flavell.

Flavell is set to start his new role on 20 August and will replace Dr Jim Mather who is stepping down after five years in the job.