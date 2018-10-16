Te Kōhanga Reo o Toroa wins TMP kōhanga reo section

Te Kōhanga Reo o Toroa wins Kōhanga Reo section of TMP #1Miriona video challenge - Image / Te Kōhanga Reo o Toroa

Te Kōhanga Reo o Toroa in Whakatāne has taken out the Kōhanga Reo section for The Great Te Māngai Pāho Kotahi Miriona video challenge.

Video from Te Māngai Pāho facebook page

The Whakatāne-based kōhanga reo received 1591 votes for their video and have taken home $2000 as a result.

Te Kohanga reo o Te Akau followed closely behind with 1381 votes, and Te Kohanga Reo o Te Teko took third place with 1226 votes.

In September Te Māngai Pāho launched this Challenge to coincide with Mahuru Māori and Te Wiki o te reo Māori.

It is a social media movement and was established to promote and normalise te reo Māori worldwide for all levels of te reo Māori speakers.

Te Māngai Pāho CEO, Larry Parr, said the #1miriona campaign is the first time the Māori media funding agency has used social media to promote the use of te reo Māori.

He also said this challenge aligns with the Government's goal of having one million kiwis speaking some Māori by 2040.

The Kura Kaupapa Māori section is now open for voting. Head to the Te Māngai Pāho facebook page to place your vote.