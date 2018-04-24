Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust Board appoints deputy chair

Daniel Procter of Ngāti Uepohatu, Ngai Tamanuhiri, Ngati Rangiwaho descent, has been appointed as the Deputy Chairperson to the Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust Board.

Daniel is the first graduate of Kōhanga Reo to become a Board member.

He was nominated by his Kōhanga Reo whānau and appointed in 2016.

A fluent speaker of te reo Māori and graduate of the prestigious Te Panekiretanga o te Reo.

The board says Daniel brings his skills and knowledge in the language speaking community, Education and Social Sector experience to the role.